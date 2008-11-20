Bush’s Daughters Welcome Obama’s Daughters To The White House

Obama’s girls were given a personal tour of their new bedrooms by previous occupants, Barbara and Jenna Bush, the twin daughters of current president George W. Bush.

Barbara and Jenna, who will be 27 next week, “enjoyed showing their rooms to the Obama girls,” said Sally McDonough, spokeswoman for Laura Bush.

Malia Obama, 10, and her sister Sasha, seven – the youngest children to enter the White House in a generation – were joined by their mother, Michelle, and grandmother, Marian Robinson for a visit that lasted approximately an hour at the invitation of Laura Bush, added McDonough.

Robinson may also call the Obama White House home, as the president-elect indicated in his “60 Minutes” interview on Sunday.

She has “just been an unbelievable support for all of us during this process. And you know, she likes her own space, you know. She doesn’t like a lot of fuss around her. And, like it or not, there’s some fuss in the White House. But we hope that she comes,” he said.

