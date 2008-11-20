Brandy Says Car Crash Changed Life Forever

In a candid interview with Access Hollywood, Brandy Norwood said that she still carries the emotional scars of the freeway collision that left another driver dead.

“It was a situation that changed my life forever,” she told the TV program. “I will never be the same. It was pretty bad. There were parts flying and there was a bunch of smoke.”

Brandy was behind the wheel of her Land Rover in Los Angeles when she crashed into another vehicle on a busy freeway, triggering a chain reaction that caused another driver to hit the central partition. The driver, Awatef Aboudihaj, 38, died from her injuries.

Brandy says she felt hurt when people blamed her for the death of an innocent driver.

“I just feel like a lot of people jumped on it because it was something to talk about. And instead of just waiting to see what really happened, they kind of make their own story about it and started pointing the finger and blaming,” she said.

Brandy is now facing a $50 million lawsuit for wrongful death by Aboudihaj’s family. The trial is set for April 2009.

Meanwhile, recent photos of Tyrese attempting to foil paparazzi by distancing himself from Brandy as they left a Los Angeles mall together has spawned rumors that the two are secretly dating. Not true, Tyrese tells Usmagazine.com.

“Brandy and I have been the best of friends since we were 14 years old. She’s one of the most talented friends I have,” said Tyrese. “I would never date her – it would be like dating my sister.“

“It was a simple lunch amongst friends,” adds the singer, who is married. “I love her like family but the rumors of us dating are really old.”

In the new issue of Us Weekly (out Friday), Brandy also maintains she is single. “I haven’t dated anybody in three years,” says the singer, whose new album, “Human” drops Dec. 9.

