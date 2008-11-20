Obama Documentary Gets Vote!

Big things are in motion for the Barack Obama documentary as Ebony/Jet Entertainment Group has teamed with Codeblack Entertainment for the DVD release.

Previously: ‘HBO Obama Documentary To Air In Spring 2009’

Barack Obama: The Man and His Journey narrated by thesp Blair Underwood, will be released on January 20th to coincide with Obama’s inauguration.

It’s the first DVD release from Los Angeles-based Codeblack, headed by producer Jeff Clanagan.

Linda Johnson Rice, Chairman and CEO of Ebony/Jet parent Johnson Publishing, said the partnership was designed to tap into “ongoing growth opportunities within the African-American community and beyond.”

Following the Obama disc will be another docu, Why We Laugh: Black Comedians on Black Comedy. It will feature interviews with Bill Cosby, Chris Rock and Keenen Ivory Wayans, among others.

