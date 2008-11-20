Riding B*tch With Plies

JR Rotem once referred to Plies as the rap world’s Jodeci. As laughable as that is, one might assume the comparison is due to homeboy’s gully swagger, raw talent or the similar way young girls toss their soaked panties on stage as they did for K-Ci, Jo-Jo, Devante and Mr. Dalvin.

However, if you ask us, we’d accredit such a lofty comparison to the R&B crooners that normally ride bitch on one of his chart topping hits.

For real, for real… Have you ever been to a Plies concert? They really go up for his music, but like all hip hop performances, the party doesn’t ever get crunk til the chorus comes about.

“Baby please excuse my hands, I apologize they have a one track mind , To squeeze on your behind, Baby just excuse my hands (whoaa whoaa)”

The marraige between hip hop and R&B is a long standing one, yet the crooners that assist rappers in earning these hood fab titles– such as “The G.O.A.T”. or “The Best Rapper Alive” or even as Vibe calls Plies, “The Future of Rap”– can never get enough glory.

So we at The Urban Daily wanna give a shout out to Ne-Yo (“Bust It Baby”), Tank (“You”), Jamie Foxx, The Dream (“Please Excuse My Hands”) and Akon (“Hypnotized”).

And let us not forget Keyshia Cole, J. Holiday and of course, everybody’s favorite b*tch– Trey Songz all of whom are featured on “#1 Fan.”

And speak of number one fans… peep this!

