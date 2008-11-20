“Left 4 Dead” Will Keep You Alive!

According to UGO, Left 4 Dead is a short, yet awesomely entertaining game. In my opinion, it should’ve been sold at Heavenly Sword prices, but if you’re looking for a fun multiplayer game with zombies… this is it!

In every way, Left 4 Dead is an homage to cult zombie movies like Dawn of the Dead and Night of the Living Dead. Its 4 episodes are actually broken up as if they are different movies, complete with movie poster loading screens. There’s the escape from the urban wasteland, the zombie-infested airport, the creepy undead farm and the suburban nightmare. Each episode takes between an hour and two hours to play through, so you’ll probably see 90% of what Left 4 Dead has to offer within about six hours.

That being said, the game encourages multiple replays, thanks to an innovative “director” AI, which sends hordes of zombies at you depending on how well (or how poorly) you’re doing. This means that every play-through of a level is potentially unique.

Apart from the mindless undead, there are Special Infected, which are basically zombies with super powers. There’s the zombie with a long tongue for grabbing and suffocating survivors, the big fat zombie that vomits up zombie-luring juice on survivors, the sneaky leaping zombie and the Tank, which is basically The Hulk of zombies, able to toss cars and blast survivors across the map with a massive punch.

While it’s cool fighting these zombies, it’s even more fun playing as them. The Versus mode allows you to play Survivors vs. Infected, 4-on-4. The mode plays out with one side playing Survivors, and then, at the end of a level, that side switching over to the infected. The survivor gameplay plays out exactly like the co-op mode, but on the infected side, it’s a lot more fun. The infected have motion-sensing vision, so you pretty much always know where the survivors are, allowing you to set up ambushes and other traps. Taking one lone survivor out is remarkably easy, but if the survivors work together, it’s pretty tough to take them out. In this way, it makes for an excellent multiplayer experience, as it requires cooperation for success. A lone survivor is a dead survivor, after all.

Left 4 Dead is the best multiplayer game of the year. Despite its length, its satisfying gameplay and unique Versus mode make it one that’s definitely worth a rental and, if you have a solid group of friends ready and willing to get down on it with you, a great purchase too. Also, zombie fans can definitely rejoice, as this manages to trump Dead Rising as the current reigning king of zombie games

SOURCE: UGO.com

