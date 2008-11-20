Damon Dash Gets High Before Work

Damon Dash seems to be on a lot of people’s minds lately… The former Roc-A-Fella co-CEO and hubby to Rachel Roy was spotted out last night and an interesting conversation took place with NYMag.com.

Previously: ‘Damon Dash Fuels Beef With Jay-Z’

“So last night we were at jeweler Waris Ahluwalia’s Belvedere “Uptown Meets Downtown” party at a penthouse in the Plaza, and we ran into hip-hop panda Damon Dash. He’s been having some financial troubles lately, but he was in high spirits! In fact, we chitchatted about his business woes, and he said that these spirits are exactly what gets him through the day: “I go to board meetings high,” he explained. Also, he’s totally counting on his beautiful designer wife to get the two of them through this rough patch. Aw!“

SOURCE: NYMag.com

