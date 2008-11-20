Usher And Wife Having Second Baby

Usher and his wife, Tameka Foster, are expecting their second child, the R&B sensation confirmed to Access Hollywood on Wednesday night.

Reports of a second child had been rumored, however, the singer had yet to confirm until now.

“Definitively. We’re actually expecting, if you didn’t hear, in December” Usher told Access backstage at his concert at LA’s Club Nokia on Wednesday. “One of the best Christmas gifts there is to have!”

Usher, 30, and Tameka welcomed their first child together – Usher Raymond V – back in November 2007. Tameka, 38, has three children from a previous relationship.

