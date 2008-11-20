Chamillionaire Spitting “Venom” On CD This December

Platinum, Grammy Award Winning Rapper Chamillionaire is cueing up his third major label effort, Venom for an early 2009 debut via his new home, Chamillitary/Universal Republic Records. The much anticipated release will be made available on store shelves and at retail online in the first quarter of next year – a much-buzzed about follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2007 sophomore effort, Ultimate Victory. At his new label, Chamillionaire will be joining a formidable Universal Republic urban arsenal, which includes the recently signed Lil Jon, India.Arie, Damian Marley, Stephen Marley, and Amy Winehouse among others.

In keeping with his unprecedented connectivity with fans around the globe, Chamillionaire.com has also re-launched with a new design where exclusive content and official merchandise can only be found for Chamillionaire and artists signed to Chamillitary Records. The site will be fully loaded with frequent news updates, performance footage, video blogs, music, show info, merchandise, giveaways and much more.

RELATED STORIES:

Houston Whips It Out At KBXX Car Show & Concert

Houston’s New Flava

Also On The Urban Daily: