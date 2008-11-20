Taco Bell Serves Up More Beef To 50 Cent

Lawyers for the Taco Bell fast-food chain are calling 50 Cent’s federal lawsuit filed in Manhattan against Taco Bell just another attempt to “burnish his gangsta rapper persona by distorting beyond all recognition a … good faith offer.”

The beef is over a fake letter sent out by the company asking 50 Cent — aka Curtis Jackson — to change his name to “79 Cent,” ”89 Cent” or 99 Cent” forone day to help publicize its value menu.

In return, the company offered to donate $10,000 to the charity of Jackson’s choice. The rapper sued for trademark infringement.

Jackson’s attorney Peter Raymond said he wonders why Taco Bell would use his client’s name in an ad campaign if Taco Bell thinks 50 is such a bad character.

In the statement, lawyers for Taco Bell called 50 Cent a “self-described former drug dealer and hustler” and that “Jackson has used his colorful past

to cultivate a public image of belligerence and arrogance and has a well publicized publicized track record of making threats, starting feuds and

filing lawsuits.”



