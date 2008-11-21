Pop Star M.I.A. Hosts DJ K-Swift Project

Pop Star M.I.A, teams up with Baltimore record label, Unruly Records, to celebrate the music legacy of the late DJ K-Swift. Unruly Records, President & CEO, Shawn Caesar confirmed speculation that his label will be releasing an LP, entitled K-Swifts Greatest Hits this December through the Unruly/ Koch imprint.

The compilation highlights thirty-six of Swift’s most revered club tracks from over the past seven years before her untimely death this past July. The CD is scheduled to hit stores on December 9th, 2008 and will be sold for the first time ever nationally at F.Y.E, BEST BUY, TARGET and DTLR stores. The compilation is hosted by M.I.A in conjunction with Baltimore’s own BlaqStarr, Rye-Rye, and also includes production by Say Wut.

Both Shawn Caesar & partner Scottie B say “We are happy to have such an eclectic and versatile artist such as M.I.A to host this album. Swift and M.I.A share similarities that go deep into the appreciation of club music and the movement that Swift personified for that club sound.” Caesar further went on to say “Unruly records will continue to promote K-Swifts legacy and prays that the memory of her will remain in the heart and minds of the people that knew her well.”

Unruly Records is also working closely with the family to launch a non-profit organization in honor of Swifts community service efforts within the Baltimore community and with national philanthropic organizations.

In related news, on October 20th, friends and family members gathered at a ribbon cutting ceremony at WERQ for the dedication of a mixing booth named in honor of the late Club Queens honor.

K-Swift (born Khia Edgerton) was a pioneer on Baltimor’es popular Radio One station 92Q Jams, where she rose to Female Mix Show Coordinator. The young DJ also was a member of the Violator-All Star DJ Coalition, as well as a member of the all female squad the Murda Mamis. She died tragically on July 21, 2008 after a swimming pool accident at her Baltimore home.

