Ludacris To Feed 500 Families For Thanksgiving

By Mike Winslow

Ludacris will bring holiday cheer to 500 Atlanta families this Thanksgiving, via his non-profit organization, The Ludacris Foundation.

This weekend (November 22 & 23rd), Luda and the foundation’s LudaCares program will distribute Thanksgiving turkeys and pies to underprivileged residents of metro Atlanta.

“This is the foundation’s sixth year giving away turkeys and distributing food boxes for Thanksgiving,” Ludacris revealed. “I especially look forward to this time of year because it allows me [to] directly touch the people we are trying to help.”

For more on this story click HERE.

Also On The Urban Daily: