Knicks Close To Trading Jamal Crawford

The Cablevision owned Knicks have a plan to get under the salary cap by 2010 by trading their leading scorer, Jamal Crawford, out to the Golden State Warriors.

The Knicks appear to be close to landing athletic forward Al Harrington from the Golden State Warriors in a trade that possibly could send the team’s leading scorer, Jamal Crawford, out to Oakland, Newsday has learned.

Details of the deal were only starting to slip out late last night and the only concrete piece of information so far is that the Knicks were getting Harrington, who Knicks president Donnie Walsh, while with the Indiana Pacers, drafted out of St. Patrick’s High School in Elizabeth, N.J., in 1998. Harrington before the season had demanded a trade from the Warriors after a falling out with coach Don Nelson.

The Knicks showed a strong interest in Harrington a little over two weeks ago, as Newsday first reported on Nov. 7. ESPN‘s Ric Bucher recently reported during an NBA broadcast that Crawford, who leads the Knicks with 19.6 points per game, could be the Knick headed the other way. An NBA executive told Newsday late last night that Crawford was the player Golden State wanted in the deal.

The New York Post, who posted a report on its Web site early Friday morning, suggested Malik Rose‘s expiring contract ($7.6 million) was the player going out to Oakland, which makes far more sense for the Knicks on the court — Rose is a little-used, though well-respected big man, while Crawford leads the Knicks in scoring — but not in payroll. Crawford makes $8.6 million this season, though he does have an opt-out in July. If he picks up the option, he has two more years at $9.3 million and $10 million in 2009-10 and 2010-11.

The Knicks, who are owned by Cablevision, which also owns Newsday, have a plan to get under the salary cap by 2010.

Crawford, who averaged a career-best 20.6 points per game last season, could opt-out to become a free agent.

Harrington, who has been sidelined after asking for a trade, makes $9.2 million this season and $10.02 million in 2009-10. The trade works for either player because the salaries are within 25 percent, plus $100,000, of each other.

The Knicks are in Milwaukee to play the Bucks tonight.

