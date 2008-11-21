Remy Ma Files For Appeal

According to TMZ.com Remy Martin’s lawyers have filed an appeal of her 8-year sentence for shooting Makeda Barnes Joseph in the stomach.

Among the points filed The Bronx femcees lawyers claim that, “The trial court wrongly instructed, over defense objection, that if it found Makeda Joseph ‘was truthful and accurate’ then her testimony ‘under the law satisfies the proof beyond a reasonable doubt.’

Click HERE ate TMZ to download and read the papers.

RELATED STORIES:

Rapper Saigon Advises Remy Ma: Fight Your Bid In The Law Library

Also On The Urban Daily: