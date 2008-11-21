Arsenio Hall Wants You To Come To “Color City”

Former late night host, Arsenio Hall, joins Rosie Perez, Craig Ferguson and Christina Ricci for the CG-animated feature The Hero of Color City.

The actors will lend voices as a group of crayons battling to save their multi-hued city, reports Variety. The film’s producer, Exodus Film Group, has also made a deal with Simon & Schuster to publish a series of children’s books based on the film.

Hall has previously voiced characters in the animated The Proud Family Movie, Igor and Scooby-Doo! Pirates Ahoy!

Perez’s animated credits include Lolo’s Café, The Road to El Dorado and Happily Ever After: Fairy Tales for Every Child.

