Clinton To Help Raise Funds For Martin Luther King Jr.

The organizers of the forthcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial are getting some help from former President Bill Clinton.

Clinton will be presented the foundation’s “Humanitarian Award” and serve as keynote speaker for a Jan. 8th dinner in Miami to help raise money for the project. The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation will sponsor the dinner, reports the Associated Press.

The memorial foundation has raised $100 million of the $120 million needed to complete the project. The memorial, planned for the banks of the Tidal Basin between the Lincoln and Jefferson memorials, would be the first major tribute to a black leader on the National Mall.

