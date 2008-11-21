Usher’s Mother Accused Of Scamming Limo Driver

Jonetta Patton, Usher Raymond’s mother, and her company JCarr Transportation are accused of scamming a limo driver while he worked during the recent BET Hip-Hop Awards.

The Dekalb County Police are investigating the former stage mom after a freelance driver filed a complaint alleging she stiffed him on a $1,668 paycheck.

According to TMZ.com, Jonetta Patton and her company JCarr Transportation are accused of scamming the limo driver while he worked during the recent BET Hip Hop Awards.

A rep for the company told the Web site: “The drivers were hired as independent contractors and are paid 30-45 days net when working on special events of the magnitude of the BET Hip Hop Awards that took place on Oct. 18th. They were hired at the recommendation of an employee who was recently terminated by JCarr and are disgruntled that their services are no longer being used by the company as a result of the unprofessional nature of the fired employee.”

According to TMZ, Patton’s camp is keeping quiet about the complaint and investigation. Dekalb County detectives are actively looking into the case.

