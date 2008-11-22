T-Pain feat. DJ Khaled: “Karaoke”

As I alluded to on XXL, “Karaoke” is my favorite video right now. Strangely enough, it’s only knocking off the last couple of T-Pain videos. For a man I openly refer to as a minstrelish caricature of a musician, I admittedly can’t seem to take my eyes or ears off of his work.

I am thoroughly entertained by Pizzle’s complete minstrel package. *looks around* He’s got the clothing, accessories and cartoonish speaking voice necessary for grade-A coonery. As has been proven by the likes of Flavor Flav and Keyshia Cole’s mom (his female counterpart), even those harmed most by the buffoonery can’t avert their attention.

We shall overcome someday.

During the opening sequence–in which T-Pain and Kanye West have an uncomfortable men’s room exchange–Auto-Tune immediately becomes integral to the storyline. First, the A.T. is responsible for friends not being able to recognize one another. Then it clearly washes T-Pain’s post-piss hands, as he leaves the bathroom without even thinking about hitting the sink.

Later he’s gonna buy someone a drink and hand it to them. Mmmmm.

If you don’t laugh at the botched “Can’t Believe It” karaoke scene there’s something wrong with you. Either that or you might be Asian. That’s cool too.

Who can’t appreciate the rampant hostility in the video and its entertainment value? I mean, LMAO @ Khaled calling a table of middle-aged karaoke-goers “bitch-ass niggas” and shoving entire drinks into their laps. Without further provocation I checked myself to make certain I don’t display “karaoke fuck nigga” tendencies. I don’t think I have a complete handle on what constitutes “karaoke fuck niggardry,” but I’m pretty sure I ain’t one.

[Blogger’s Note: Please ready your sarcasm detectors.]

Someone help me out. I can’t understand Khaled. Is he trynna say they’re “the best?” I’ve never heard him say such things before.

If you let these peninsular penisfaces tell it, everyone is the karaoke version of T-Pain’s already karaoke ass. I find it funny that he has the balls to mention Roger Troutman and Teddy Riley in one breath, then shit on everyone else implementing pitch modulation in exhale. Roger and the original Auto-Teddy could make the same argument as they were known for sucking the plastic dick first.

T-Pain references his children in the bridge. Does anyone know exactly how many Gummi Bears he has to feed?

Word to Akon taking us home… like, Soulja Boy‘s favorite vacation spot/“Love Lockdown” home. How did I know he could play those hand drums? Now, I’m thinking Akon’s greasy face and terrifying Cheshire Warlord grin should end every Konvict video.

I’m surprised he hasn’t already scared all of the Colby O’Donis hoes away.

Questions? Comments? Requests? Still think shit is sweet in the karaoke spots? ron@ronmexicocity.com

