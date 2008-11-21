BREAKING NEWS: Shooting At Savannah State

Savannah State University is on lockdown after a student was wounded in a shooting at University Commons, an on-campus residence hall.

On a tip from Morgan Denise, word breaks that two people were taken to a local hospital after shots were fired between 11 a.m. and noon Friday, according to university spokeswoman Loretta Heyward.

Heyward said SWAT was called because officials believe the shooter was still in an apartment in the residence hall.

There were unconfirmed reports that the injured student was shot outside a classroom, according to MyFOXAtlanta.

The campus was locked down immediately following the shooting. Cars were allowed to leave the school around 2 p.m. but weren’t allowed to travel back onto the campus.

“We have locked our doors and are keeping our students inside,” said Tara Cox, a marine biologist at the Georgia school.

Campus and local police, including a S.W.A.T team, are at the university, along with investigators from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Savannah State University, a historically black college, was founded in 1890 and has a student population of about 3,200.

