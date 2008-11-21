Best Links Of The Week: 11.21.08

Yeah, it was one of those weeks…
On the legal front Remy Ma Files For An Appeal but C- Murder Gets A New Trial...
Brandy Lies About Her Marriage, and Usher is having a second baby…
The Roots Crash Their Tour Bus and Queen Latifah gets pressure to come out
Will Smith and Ludacris Hand Out Turkies for Thanksgiving
Pacman Jones is Reinstated and Jamal Crawford gets traded
Rihanna Gets a New Tattoo and A girl Gets Stomped at a Young Jeezy Concert
Michael Jackson and T.I go to court and Prince Gets Sued Over Perfume
Beyonce dropped a double CD and turned Justin Timberlake into a single lady…
T-Pain sold 167,451 tickets to his Thr33 Ringz circus
Snoop Dogg’s House Was Evacuated because of fire but Vanessa Del Rio Talks about her smokey love scene with the late With Bernie Mac…