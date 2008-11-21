Best Links Of The Week: 11.21.08

Yeah, it was one of those weeks…

On the legal front Remy Ma Files For An Appeal but C- Murder Gets A New Trial...

Brandy Lies About Her Marriage, and Usher is having a second baby…

The Roots Crash Their Tour Bus and Queen Latifah gets pressure to come out

Will Smith and Ludacris Hand Out Turkies for Thanksgiving

Pacman Jones is Reinstated and Jamal Crawford gets traded

Rihanna Gets a New Tattoo and A girl Gets Stomped at a Young Jeezy Concert

Michael Jackson and T.I go to court and Prince Gets Sued Over Perfume

Beyonce dropped a double CD and turned Justin Timberlake into a single lady…

T-Pain sold 167,451 tickets to his Thr33 Ringz circus

Snoop Dogg’s House Was Evacuated because of fire but Vanessa Del Rio Talks about her smokey love scene with the late With Bernie Mac…