BREAKING: MC Breed Passes Away

The legendary Michigan rapper known as MC Breed has died at the age of 36.

Reported by an anonymous source, a friend of the late rapper confirmed the passing of the industry veteran to AllHipHop. “He’s no longer with us,” the source said. “We are in the process of putting together a benefit concert, hopefully at Saint Andrews to raise money for a funeral.”

He was hospitalized September 6 after suffering from a sudden kidney failure.

Born Eric Breed, he had been in the music industry for 15 years. Notable collaborations include the late 2Pac (“Gotta Get Mine”) and Too Short. Breed’s biggest single was “Ain’t No Future in Yo Frontin,” which reached number 66 on theBillboard Hot 100.

