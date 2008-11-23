Forbes Names Beyonce & Jay-Z Richest Couple

Hip-hop’s royal couple beat out the likes of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban to claim the top spot on Forbes Magazine’s Richest Hollywood Couples list.

Jigga Man and Bey are estimated to be worth a combined $259 million with them contributing $131 and $128 respectively.

Jayonce came in just ahead of Will Smith and his wife Jada who collectively rake in $136 million. We have a feeling the monetary split isn’t quite as even as Jay and Beyonce, but Jada does her part by keeping our boy Will out of the tabloids.

