Is “24” Still Worth The Time?

The man known as Jack Bauer is back. That may be enough for fans of 24, but is it worth your time?

Even though 24 hasn’t been on FOX for nearly two years, after perusing some reviews of Redemption, it’s clear that a great many critics are still bitter over the poor outing that was 24’s season 6. That’s fine – 24 should have to re-earn the trust of the audience. But, what can you expect out of a two-hour TV movie like 24: Redemption? I can’t imagine it’s much more than what the 24 team has actually delivered with Redemption: a solid, workman-like tale of Jack Bauer in the fictional African nation of Sangala. In 24: Redemption Jack Bauer is everything his fans have come to expect–a heroic, sacrificial, bad ass. If that isn’t enticement enough, you probably shouldn’t be watching 24 in the first place.

24: Redemption picks up three or so years after the end of season 6. Jack has left the US to go find himself and make sense of his life. He’s a rolling stone and he doesn’t ever want to go back home. He’s currently living at a school for boys in Sangala, a ficticious African country (the movie was filmed entirely in South Africa). An old friend of Jack’s,named Carl Benton (played by Robert Carlyle), started the school and Jack helps out with the upkeep. We soon learn that Jack has been dodging a subpoena for almost a year and once Carl finds out, Jack makes plans to leave Sangala and keep moving. Meanwhile, a rebel Sangalese army is recruiting young boys from the area in preparation for a military coup. Jack and Carl have to save the boys at their school and get them to the US embassy before it’s too late.

