Theatre Of The Mind: Does Everybody Hate Chris?

Opinions are like Obama T-shirts, everybody has one. So read on to see what the critics and fans around the web are saying-good and bad- about Ludacris’ latest CD, Theatre of The Mind.

Christian Horde at Rollingstone.com says:

Luda’s thundering cadence and pop-wise club jams are strong on “One More Drink,” where he raps that Hennessy plus Buddha “equals you mixed with … Luda.” Dude’s still a fine horn-dog comedian.

Rating: 3 ½ stars

Paul Cantor at XXLmag.com says:

While Ludacris doesn’t exactly stay in character the entire time, he does achieve his overall goal of positioning himself one step closer to that coveted title of G.O.A.T.

Rating: XL

Byron Crawford at Byroncrawford.com says:

At different points on this album, Luda kicks some of the stronger raps I’ve heard from him. But the production is uniformly lackluster. Even the one with Premier would have been way better as a Nas song than a Ludacris song.

Rating: N/A

at USA Today says:

After ill-advised forays into social commentary, Ludacris is back to doing what he does best: making us laugh — sometimes guiltily — both with and at him. Reliably irreverent and relentlessly profane, Theater of the Mind is an epic comedy that both embraces and sends up the bawdy male braggadocio identified with a sizable chunk of hip-hop culture

Rating: 3 stars (out of 4)

Martin A. Berrios at Allhiphop.com says:

While Theatre Of The Mind has some great moments (“Last Of A Dying Breed”) scattered throughout the disc, it lacks a true cohesion to bring everything together. As the headliner, Luda’s solo act is also limited to only four out of fourteen tracks which ultimately dims the spotlight on his showmanship.

Rating: 6 1/2 out of 10

Alex Thornton at Prefixmag.com says:

The most apparent theatrical aspect of the project is that he’s added an extensive supporting cast. Almost every track has guests, including Jay-Z, Nas, Lil’ Wayne and the Game, as well as celebrities such as Chris Rock and Spike Lee. Each does exactly what you’d expect. There’s nothing wrong with their appearances, but they do tend do distract from Ludacris.

Rating: 7.5/10

Nathan S. At DJBooth.net says:

Theater Of The Mind takes a decidedly action movie turn, with the usually fun-loving Luda seemingly determined to join T.I. on house arrest on a weapons possession charge…Luda’s a legitimately good actor, but even he can’t convincingly pull off playing the action hero.

Rating: 4 ½ out of 5

MagnumOpus at Exclusiverevolution.com says:

Ludacris certainly solidified his standing with the home stretch of the album. On “Last of a Dying Breed”, Ludacris enlists Lil’ Wayne and yanks him away from the autotune long enough to get a great verse from Wayne. Arguably the best track on the album, Ludacris destroys the track and states his case to being top five, dead or alive: “Top 5, damn right but really it just hit me, that 3 of your top 5’s too scared to f*** with me, so how can I advance if you don’t give me no opponents…”

Rating: 4 Mics

The critics have had their say. Now let us know what you think!

