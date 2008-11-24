Top 5 American Music Awards Moments

The American Music Awards may have been their youngest yet, but with the new stars on the rise, these are the best moments from last night (November 23rd).

Ne-Yo: The year of the gentleman was capped off with Bond-infused, bowler-capped two-fer of “Miss Independent” and “Closer.” With dance moves on point, a horn section that would’ve made James Brown smile and his platinum-sound tenor turned the Nokia into his own personal bar room.

Beyonce: The pop-robot Queen of R&B was backed by her creepy back-up dancers with the highly satisfying rendition of “Single Ladies” (Put A Ring On It). The catchy diddy had the fans in the audience already familiar with the new hand dance that Beyonce has the girlies going crazy in the club.

Kanye West: An awefully gracious Kanye West may have increased his street cred with two papparazzi related arrests, but the streets haven’t caught up to him as he gave his Favorite Male Artist award to his new beau – Lil Wayne. Wow… The first time ‘Ye hasn’t spazzed out on an award show, yet.

Alicia Keys Goes Superwoman: The award winning diva showcased that she’s not only a powerful performer, but a powerhouse in the music industry. As I Am was named favorite album in the soul/R&B and pop/rock categories. But that all paled in comparison when Keys linked up with Queen Latifah and Kathleen Battle. The crowd may have known Latifah for her acting, but last night, the MC was in the building giving adding a soul-stirring twist to the Hell’s Kitchen’s native woman’s anthem.

Mariah Carey Is Number One: The beautiful Mariah Carey received an honorary award for the most number one hits – beating the record previously set by Elvis Presley – and received a congratulatory kiss from her new hubby, Nick Cannon. Love was definitely the theme of the night. “I never thought I’d live to see the day that I could be 53 years old standing on a stage,” she said when Justin Timberlake presented her with the trophy. “It’s been an incredible journey. Music: my friend, my accompaniment through life.”

