Kobe Bryant Takes Wife To See Paris Hilton Strip

Ahh, Kobe, Kobe, Kobe. This is how you keep that spark in the marriage, huh? According to TMZ.com Lakers star Kobe Bryant recently took his wife to see a burlesque show [click for video] featuring non other than Paris Hilton.

Clearly Kobe has a longer leash than Tony Parker but we’re taking odds that he has it nothing like the Utah Jazz’s Andre Kirilenko, who is rumored to get a free pass from his wife once a year to sleep with any woman he wants. Baaallin!

