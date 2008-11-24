Michelle Williams Speaks On Missing Heath Ledger

It’s been 10 months since Heath Ledger’s tragically confusing death and obviously, Michelle Williams is still feeling the pain.

Previously: ‘The Dark Knight Enters The Real World’

In fact, during a recent interview with Newsweek, the actress – mother of Ledger’s three-year-old daughter, Matilda – burst into tears at the mere mention of his name.

“It’s so sad,” the 28-year-old told the magazine of Ledger’s death – ruled an accidental overdose of prescription drugs – in late January.

How is she holding up? “I guess it’s always changing,” she said. “What else can I say? I just wake up each day in a slightly different place – grief is like a moving river.”

Although the two Brokeback Mountain stars had split before Ledger’s death, they always remained close.

“It’s a strange thing to say, because I’m at heart an optimistic person, but I would say in some ways it just gets worse,” she said of her grief. “It’s just that the more time that passes, the more you miss someone. In some ways it gets worse. That’s what I would say.”

The actress – currently starring in the indie flick Wendy and Lucy – says she’s currently taking a year off to focus on her daughter.

“I don’t want to work while she’s in school,” the former Dawson’s Creek star (who’s been linked to director Spike Jonze) told Newsweek. “I want her to have a routine. I want the plainest, simplest, most ordinary, habituated routine possible.”

Also On The Urban Daily: