Comedian Sheryl Underwood Keeps Sorority Title

Funny-girl, Sheryl Underwood, gets to keep her title as preisdent of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. following a ruling Wednesday by Washington, D.C. Superior Court.

Judge Gerald I. Fisher dismissed a lawsuit filed by Kim Sawyer who, after losing a close race in July, sought to unseat Underwood. Sawyer claimed that she was the International Grand Basileus, the official title of the organization’s national president. She then asked the court to declare that Underwood did not receive a majority of the votes cast at the national convention, and sought a run-off election.

However, Judge Fisher granted the sorority’s motion for a summary judgment and dismissed Sawyer’s case.

“I am grateful that this matter is over and that we as an organization can move forward in doing what we do best – serving the community,” said Underwood. “I love all of my sorority sisters and look forward to working with Ms. Sawyer to advance the causes of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority.”

Also On The Urban Daily: