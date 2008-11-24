Vick Put Family Pets In Ring With Fighting Dogs

Reports have surfacing saying that former NFL quarterback Michael Vick thought it’d be funny to let his fighting dogs to brutalize the family pets.

Vick drowned dogs that did not perform well in a five-gallon pail of water, according to a report released by US Department of Agriculture on Friday.

The 17-page report also said Vick and his three partners, Quanis Phillips, Purnell Peace and Tony Taylor, “thought it was funny” to watch their trained pitbulls kill family pets and other dogs.

“They drowned approximately three dogs by putting the dogs’ heads in a five-gallon bucket of water.”

Vick is back in the state of Virginia to answer state dogfighting charges, and is being held in protective custody at a Richmond, Virginia area jail until a hearing on Tuesday.

The former all-star quarterback with the Atlanta Falcons arrived on Thursday from Kansas, where he is serving a two-year sentence for a dogfighting conspiracy conviction.

Vick, who was once the highest paid player in the NFL, is scheduled to be released in July 2009.

