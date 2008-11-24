Usher Announces Sex & Due Date Of Second Child

Usher announced his sex and baby’s due date of his second child with wife, Tameka Foster, while on Stevie Wonder’s Los Angeles morning radio show.

Doctors told the couple that they’re having another boy, and he’s due to arrive on Dec. 15, just in time for the holidays.

Usher told Access Hollywood that their new bundle of joy will be “one of the best Christmas gifts there is to have.”

“There are a few names,” he told Access. “But if you guys have any unique one, please feel free to hit me up. Let me know.”

It was around this time last November when Usher and Tameka welcomed their first child together, Usher Raymond V. He turns one on Wednesday (Nov. 26).

