Comedienne Luenell Speaks On Katt Williams

Comedianne Luenell says that the woes of comic Katt Williams may be an all-too-familiar story amongst black, male comedic superstars.

The Borat actress cites Martin Lawrence, Richard Pryor and Dave Chappelle among famous funnymen who have suffered some sort of personal meltdown. “It seems to happen to the great minds that just sometimes may be on overload,” she says.

In Williams’ case, Luenell believes simple fatigue may have contributed to his reported erratic behavior.

“I know that he has a lot of people depending on him. That could be stressful,” Luenell told EUR’s Lee Bailey. “I know that we went on the road in 2006, and it’s [now] 2008, about to be 2009, and he has barely had any relaxation, down time or time off between doing [standup] comedy, movies, television and an album. It might just be that [his camp] needs to sit him down and get [him] some rest.”

A South Carolina newspaper reported last week that Williams reluctantly underwent a mental evaluation at the request of his family.

“I have not seen any strange behavior in the last few times that I saw Katt,” Luenell added. “He seemed totally himself, and I dare say a little bit more relaxed and at peace than maybe toward the end of the year when he was working so much. So this, if it’s true even, comes as a total surprise for me.”

Luenell also said the rumor of Williams retiring following a New Year’s Eve show in Detroit with Steve Harvey is just as surprising.

“That may be his last show for a while, but I don’t think that he would let his fans go without any more original Katt Williams,” she said. “I mean how many times has Jay-Z retired only to come back with a bigger, better, blacker and stronger album?“

