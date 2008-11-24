Sarah Jessica Parker Dishes New About “Sex And The City 2”

After the success of this summer’s Sex and the City: The Movie, Sarah Jessica Parker who reveals some details on a sequel.

“We’re at the place where…we think we have this story and how do we put this together and are we completely sure that it’s the right thing to do?” Parker said. Parker added that fans shouldn’t expect Carrie to be expecting in this new film either.

“[Motherhood] doesn’t seem as if that’s going to be a choice she’ll make. It feels a little bit manipulative to toss that into the mix because she seems so pointed in a different direction.”

Parker also confirmed that the rumored 2009 summer start date will happen, if they can lock down a story.

“I think it’s a realistic timetable. That’s when we’d start shooting to be out in 2010. But that means we need to figure this out in the next couple of months.”

