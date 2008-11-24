Sony’s 2009 Plans Leaked On The Net

The ever-popular Playstation 3 will be subject to a significant price cut and more according to a leak from Sony Computer Entertainment Europe.

D-Pad is holding details of the leak, citing an anonymous source who was in attendance at the London event. SCEE President David Reeves reportedly took to the stage and revealed the PlayStation 3 will have a new, more competitive price tag from March 2009 onwards, and was proceeded by a series of blockbuster announcements.

Both LittleBigPlanet and Motorstorm were shown for the PlayStation Portable – work on LittleBigPlanet PSP has apparently been underway for some four months – and footage was shown for both.

Uncharted 2 was allegedly shown for the PS3 with a short 30 second trailer announcing the return of Nathan Drake, and finally footage was shown from God of War III. Although the contents of the leak are for now merely speculation and rumour, God of War’s original designer David Jaffe recently spoke about seeing footage of Krato’s debut PS3 outing, saying that it looked like ‘a painting come to life’.

We’ve enquired with Sony Computer Entertainment Europe whether details of the leak hold any weight, and are expecting nothing beyond a refusal to comment on speculation and rumour.

