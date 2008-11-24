New Writer Speaks On “Iron Man 2”

Tropic Thunder scribe Justin Theroux is just one of the few writers to have joined the Iron Man 2 writing team.

Apparently the first draft of the script is already done, with Theroux and his fellow scribes discussing further ideas.

“I just got back from London where I was working with [Iron Man star] Robert [Downey Jnr.] and [producer] Kevin Feige,” he explained. “We were talking with Robert, who’s out there doing Sherlock Holmes, he was giving his input and his notes. We’re sort of there. It’s just sort of chugging along.”

He also said they hadn’t re-written the role of War Machine in response to Don Cheadle replacing Terrence Howard as Jim Rhodes, contrary to speculation. “No, that’s all nonsense,” he said. “We’re writing the thing, virtually the same for Rhodey that we would for any actor. We’re really taking what’s going to be the most interesting story for the fans, and what are they going to enjoy watching.”

They also apparently haven’t been making too many provisions for the future Avengers movie: “It is the Marvel universe, but… they haven’t given us any instruction as far as ‘we want you to do this or we want you to do that.”

“I think once we’re sort of locked on that we’ll be able to think about how we can thread things through. There’s a couple little things that we’ve been working on, but it’s not that we’ve been taking meetings with Avengers people.”

