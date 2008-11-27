Turkey Day Massacre: Top 25 Comic Book Battles Of All Time

Happy Turkey Day to you all! While y’all stuff your faces, get all nerdy with The Urban Daily as you can check out the Top 25 Comic Battles Of All Times!

Courtesy of Comic Book Resources:

“CBR’s Brian Cronin tabulated all the points and came up with the Top 25 battles, which we now present to you! Fights from the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and today are all featured in this diverse list of favorite fights, featuring work from legendary creators such as Alan Moore, Frank Miller, Jack Kirby, Stan Lee, Chris Claremont and John Byrne!”

Check out the list here.

Also On The Urban Daily: