“Quantum Of Solace” Director To Work With Zombies

After the success of Quantum of Solace, director Marc Forster is leaving martini-swilling secret agents for the wonderful world of flesh-eating zombies.

Variety reports that Forster will direct the big screen adaptation of the Max Brooks novel World War Z for Paramount Pictures and Brad Pitt’s Plan B production company.

J. Michael Straczynski penned the screenplay adaptation of Brooks’ book, which chronicles a global zombie epidemic.

Forster told the trade, “The genre always fascinated me, and when they pitched it to me, it reminded me of the paranoid conspiracy films of the ’70s like All the President’s Men.”

