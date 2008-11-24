Jimmy Iovine Blames Eminem For “Detox” Delays

You still waiting on that email blast that says Detox is in stores? Well, someone’s blaming Marshall Mathers for the most recent delay.

“I’ll tell you about Eminem. We only tried to put him out this year to replace Dr. Dre, but we got into a quagmire. Eminem was always coming next year. But what happened was, I lost Dr. Dre to Eminem. Dre had to stop making his album to finish Eminem’s album. Eminem hit a streak, and when a guy like Eminem gets on fire, you stop everything. That’s how we lost Dre.

So what’s the status of Dre’s record?

Dre’s going back in in January. He’ll be finished with Eminem by then, and he’ll finish his album.“