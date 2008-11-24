Oprah Winfrey Strikes Back!

Last month, Oprah Winfrey, was sued in a Philadelphia court by Nomvuyo Mzamane – the former headmistress of O’s South African girls school – for defamation.

Mzamane was in charge when a sex abuse scandal rocked O’s school and she was allegedly defamed on Oprah’s show.

The ex-headmistress lives in the Philadelphia area and says she cannot find work because of O’s comments.

O’s people have filed a countersuit that said she and her defendant companies have no business ties to Pennsylvania and should not be sued there.

Miss Winfrey also points out that the former employee’s contract calls for arbitration in such cases.

No settlement?

Also On The Urban Daily: