Harmonix Responds To Rock Band Legal Issue

It’s been a crazy weekend for Harmonix and it’s all behind some faulty drum pedals included with the first Rock Band.

Brought to court by a Kansas resident by the name of Monte Morgan, the plaintiff accuses the drum kit’s manufacturers of purposely shipped last year’s game with flimsy pedals in order to encourage upgrades to Rock Band 2‘s improved drum kit.

A spokesperson from the Cambridge-based developer finally responded to these claims in an email to 1UP this afternoon. Understandably, they are less than pleased with the Morgan’s allegations:

“Harmonix and MTV Games are dedicated to consumers having an outstanding experience with our products. When used as directed, our drum pedals are designed to provide years of enjoyment. In addition, at the launch of Rock Band we offered consumers an extended opportunity return defective or broken hardware for any reason whatsoever — no questions asked. This litigation is opportunistic and baseless.”

We’ve used the old kits around the office “as directed” and still ran into a few problems here and there. Either way, we have to give props to Harmonix and MTV for extending the warranty as long as they did. They certainly could’ve just pocketed drummers’ money and charged full price for repairs instead of doing it for free for almost a year after release. We’ll let the courts decide if that’s deliberately cheating consumers, as Morgan alleges, but the safe bet is on “Nope.”

Also On The Urban Daily: