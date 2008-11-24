Global Xbox 360 Sales Outsells Original Xbox

Microsoft predicted the numbers would be overtaking the original Xbox, but today, it seems, it’s official.

Speaking to MCV, Chris Lewis, VP of Microsoft’s interactive entertainment business for Europe, the Middle East, and Asia (EMEA), said the Xbox 360 has surpassed the 25 million unit mark of the original Xbox.

“We’ve already surpassed the installed base of the original Xbox — which is a really significant milestone. We’ve been blown away by the appetite of people to consumer digital entertainment experiences,” Lewis said. “We’re at a price point that is uniquely placed — not least of which because we’re in somewhat of a challenging economic time. Ever since we dropped the price seven weeks ago, we’ve outstripped PS3 on a weekly run rate in all the territories we care about in EMEA — specifically the UK, France, Germany, Spain, and Russia.”

Of course, as many who bought an original Xbox probably knows, Microsoft essentially abandoned it immediately upon launching the Xbox 360, meaning there really haven’t been any sales of the console since the 360 hit retail. In fact, in an interview earlier this year, Peter Moore even admitted that Microsoft “prematurely left” the original Xbox due to high costs of the hard drive. Compare this with Sony, whose PlayStation 2 still nearly equals (if not surpasses) the PlayStation 3 in sales in any given month.

Then again, the Xbox 360 tends to outsell the PS3 in any given month, so you can see how you can spin yourself in circles trying to compare these sort of things.

Also On The Urban Daily: