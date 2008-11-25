T.I. & Shawty Lo Camps Rumble At Dirty Awards

Radio One’s fourth annual Dirty Awards was interrupted last night during two separate flare-ups between rapper Shawty Lo and members of the Grand Hustle camp.

An eye witness told AllHipHop.com that the tension between the two crews mounted during Shawty Lo’s performance, which included a diss version of Grand Hustle artist Yung LA’s song “Ain’t I.”

As Lo performed his version with a chorus “Don’t I,” an audience member identified by an eyewitness as Capitol recording artist Alfamega, allegedly threw a chair onto the stage.

At that point, witnesses say another artist signed to the T.I.-helmed label stormed the stage, at which point authorities proceeded to break a fight.

In related news, HiphopDX reports that Aphilliates President La The Darkman and members of his entourage were engaged in verbal taunts with members of Young Jeezy’s entourage.

Grand Hustle vs. Shawty Lo’s Camp:

Grand Hustle vs. Shawty Lo’s Camp Part 2:

