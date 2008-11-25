President Bush Commutes John Forte’s Sentence

According to various sources President Bush pardoned several prisoners and commuted the sentence of Fugees affiliate, John Forte.

In 2000, Forte, an alum of the prestigious Phillips Exter Academy, was convicted and sentenced to 14 years in prison for aiding and abetting the distribution of over five kilograms of cocaine. Per reports, he is set to be released December 22, to five years of probation.

Forte was a producer and MC on The Fugees The Score and released his first solo project Poly-Sci in July of 1998.

For more on this story visit Hip-Hop DX and Ms Info.tv.

Also On The Urban Daily: