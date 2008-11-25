India.Arie Gets “High” with Musiq Soulchild

For those few neo-soul devotees still left out there, you’re in for a treat. Ya girl, India.Arie, is said to be prepping her fourth studio CD, Testimony Vol. 2: Love & Politics for release in the first quarter of ’09.

If the rumors are true, the lead single is “Chocolate High” featuring fellow dirty backpacker, Musiq Soulchild

As with most India.Arie singles, “Chocolate High” is no doubt a love song, but it also has those thematic under tones of how much she loves being a black woman in love with a black man– ala “Brown Skin.”

[CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO “CHOCOLATE HIGH”]

Since the release of Testimony Vol. 1 in ’06, India has appeared on Broadway in the Whoopi Goldberg produced revival of Ntozake Shange’s “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow Is Enuf.”

She’s also signed long time collaborator Anthony David as the first artist on her new label Soulbird Music.

So what do you think? Anybody out there feeling her new joint “Chocolate High?”

