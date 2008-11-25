Is Beyoncé Scared Of Babies?!

“Single Ladies” songstress, Beyoncé Knowles says married life is “great” – but is in no rush to have kids of her own.

“One day, maybe,” the singer – who wed rapper Jay-Z in a super-secret ceremony last April – tells Ellen DeGeneres during Tuesday’s show.

What’s holding her back? Watching her sister, Solange, give birth in 2004.

“I was there in the delivery room and it kind of traumatized me,” Beyoncé admits. “I said please don’t have me in the room. And she said, ‘You have to. I’m your sister. Stop being so silly.’ Well, I was right!”

Still, the Cadillac Records star says she definitely will have kids someday. “A couple, maybe.”

Married Life

Beyoncé has been notoriously tight-lipped about her marriage – refusing for months to even confirm the union. But she chatted happily with fellow newlywed DeGeneres – who gave the singer towels and a coffee maker as belated wedding gifts.

“It feels great,” Beyoncé says of married life. “Oh gosh, listen to me about to start yapping. We’ve been together a long time – it’s been about seven years.”

Why did they wait so long to tie the knot? “I’m only 27 so I was really young [when we started dating],” she explains. “And I feel like it’s important for woman and men to have their goals and their own life before they can complete someone else. So we took our time.”

Not that Jay-Z was putting on the pressure. “He’s a great guy,” she gushes. “He’s a cool guy. He’s patient.”

The hip-hop star knows when to give up on a lost cause, though – like Beyoncé learning to cook.

“He actually, after me cooking a couple of times, he said, ‘Just don’t do it,‘” she recalls. “It’s ok.”

