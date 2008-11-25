Italy’s Prime Minister Explains “Obama” Remark

Italy’s Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has no idea why folks are mad that they called the black guy “tanned“. After jump check out his explanation.

He told ANSA news agency his initial remark was intended as a “compliment,” adding that he looks upon black supermodel Naomi Campbell with the same amount of envy.

“My compliment to Barack is a little envious,” said Berlusconi, who had what he described as a “long, cordial” telephone conversation with the President-elect — instigated by Obama — on Nov. 7.

“We would all like to be tanned like Naomi Campbell and Obama,” said the self-made billionaire, who sports a permanent tan, during a press conference in Pescara, Italy.

Italian-born French first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy was so embarrassed by Berlusconi’s initial comment that she said she was “happy” to have “become French.

So now, will black folks now want to be called evenly-tanned in this new age of Obama? Speak on it.

