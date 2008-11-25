Inauguration Afterparty At Oprah’s!

A “reliable source” in the Washington Post is reporting that Oprah Winfrey is planning a monstrous Obama Inauguration bash in D.C. And no, The Urban Daily doesn’t have tickets for it… yet!

Sources say the talk show host — who said Election Day she’d already picked out her inauguration dress — is hoping to broadcast three of her shows from the Nation’s Capitol that week, potentially from the historic Kennedy Center. Event planners also working for Winfrey apparently are combing D.C. to find a site for a huge inauguration party.

*Politco.com featured an article Monday on Obama’s decision not to attend church services on the three Sundays since his election, and instead use that time to hit the gym. A transition aide told the Web site that the Obamas valued their faith experience in Chicago but were concerned about the impact their large retinue may have on other parishioners. “Because they have a great deal of respect for places of worship, they do not want to draw unwelcome or inappropriate attention to a church not used to the attention their attendance would draw,” said the aide.

*Barack Obama can feel comforted in knowing that he would’ve had a huge fan in the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. “My son would have been at that rally in Chicago when the first African American president was elected, and I’m sure he would have gone up onstage and grabbed the microphone as only he could,” Cherry Jones said in an e-mail to Page Six.

