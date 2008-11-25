Lil Wayne To Go On The Road Again

After going winless at the American Music Awards, Lil Wayne announces plans to hit the road again to support his double-platinum album – Tha Carter III.

The rapper will begin Dec. 6 with a makeup date in Rochester, NY, and then play more than a dozen shows across the US into January. Several stops along the way will include Keyshia Cole, T-Pain, Gym Class Heroes and Keri Hilson. Details are included below.

A couple of Lil Wayne performances have been scrapped at the last minute in recent weeks. Halfway through the Oct. 26 Rochester show at Blue Cross Arena, the audience reportedly was told the rapper would not show because he didn’t like the venue’s sound system. The next night in Boston, Wayne pulled out of a concert because he “was apparently unable or unwilling” to comply with a security checkpoint at TD Banknorth Garden, according to the Boston Herald.

Here are Lil Wayne’s tour dates:

December 2008

6 – Rochester, NY – Blue Cross Arena

14 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

19 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center*

21 – Universal City, CA – Gibson Amphitheatre at Universal CityWalk

23 – Oakland, CA – ORACLE Arena*

26 – Detroit, MI – Joe Louis Arena*

27 – Chicago, IL – United Center/WGCI Big Jam

28 – Camden, NJ – Susquehanna Bank Center/Power 99 HollaDay Jam

29 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

30 – Washington, DC – Verizon Center

31 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena*

January 2009

2 – Charlotte, NC – Time Warner Cable Arena

3 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

