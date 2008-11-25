CLOSE
R. Kelly’s Nephew Charged With Attempted Murder

According to several online reports, Brayel Kelly, nephew to R&B star R.Kelly, was charged with attempted murder for a November 6th shooting at a Chicago barber shop. Bond was set at $200,000.

Kelly was charged as an adult with attempted armed robbery, attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Brayel was supposedly shot by his intended robbery victim, the owner of a local barbershop. Brayel’s father is  Carey Kelly, who testified against R. Kelly in his child pornography case.

