R. Kelly’s Nephew Charged With Attempted Murder

According to several online reports, Brayel Kelly, nephew to R&B star R.Kelly, was charged with attempted murder for a November 6th shooting at a Chicago barber shop. Bond was set at $200,000.

Kelly was charged as an adult with attempted armed robbery, attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Brayel was supposedly shot by his intended robbery victim, the owner of a local barbershop. Brayel’s father is Carey Kelly, who testified against R. Kelly in his child pornography case.

For more information on Brayel’s arrest and indictment click HERE.

Also On The Urban Daily: