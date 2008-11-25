Lennox Lewis Returns To Boxing

With $100 million dollars on the table, it’s going to be hard for Lennox Lewis to not want to get into the ring again.

After former foe Vitali Klitschko called for a re-match of their 2007 fight, Lewis said on Sunday he would be tempted to return only if he was offered the $100 million sum, and nothing less.

“If someone wants to pay me serious money, $100 million or so, then I will fight again,” said Lewis, according to AFP. “I don’t have to do this, I don’t need the money and my legacy speaks for itself. But boxing needs me – the heavyweight game is so boring now. All the characters are gone. I would like to save my sport.”

“The fights have been so dull and one-sided. I couldn’t believe what I was watching,” added the former heavyweight champ after seeing the Klitschko-Peter fight from Berlin last month.

“Boxers usually come back or continue fighting for two reasons,” he said. “Either the atmosphere of the crowd or the money. Me? I don’t need either, I’m happy as I am. But I think the sport needs me and I love my sport. And I don’t like seeing it the way it is.”

So far Lewis has only received offers of $40 million to return to the ring.

“It would have to be nearer $100 million to make me say yes, but there are people out there who can get that kind of money together,” he said. “There are a lot of people who would pay to see me fight again. It would be exciting, for the sport and for me. And if I come back, it will be to win, not play.”

Lewis quit in June 2003 after he won a technical knock-out victory over Klitschko when the referee had to intervene in the sixth round with the Ukrainian suffering a badly cut eye.

