AMC To Develop “Sugar Hill” Series

After striking gold with Mad Men, AMC is looking to keep the rush going with another original series.

The cable channel is currently developing the drama “Sugar Hill,” about a black cop and a white cop who team up on the turbulent and unpredictable streets of late-1960s Harlem, reports Variety.

“As with all our other projects, this seemed to lend itself to unique and interesting characters and the promise of a really cinematic series,” said Jeremy Elice, AMC’s VP of original programming.

The cable channel, home of the Emmy-winning ’60s drama “Mad Men,” has been ramping up its development slate, including the recently announced legal drama “Rectify” and the sci-fi project “Red Mars.”

“Sugar Hill” comes from former actor Alex Winter (“Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure”), who most recently directed Cartoon Network’s movie “Ben 10”; Steven Pearl (A&E’s upcoming “The Beast”); and Allan Loeb (“New Amsterdam”).

