Michael Jackson Settles Issues “In Principle” With Sheik

Looks like Michael Jackson won't have to go to London after all. The lawsuit filed against him has just been settled "in principle."

Michael Jackson won’t have to make a trip to London after all. The lawsuit filed against him by Sheik Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa of Bahrain has been settled “in principle,” however, both sides said details of the arrangement are to remain private.

After first claiming an illness could prevent him from flying to London for the breach-of-contract trial, Jackson agreed last week to testify in person. But Al Khalifa’s attorney Bankim Thanki announced that the two parties have come to a confidential agreement that they will sign soon.

“As Mr. Jackson was about to board his plane to London, he was advised by his legal team to postpone his travels since the parties had concluded a settlement in principle,” a London spokeswoman for Jackson said on Sunday.

Al Khalifa had claimed Jackson accepted $7 million to record an album, write a memoir and stage a Broadway show, but failed to deliver on any of the arranged collaborations. The sheik sued Jackson for return of the money.

The courts took the unusual step last week of issuing tickets to media outlets wanting to attend the hearing on Monday, in anticipation of the huge press and public interest his appearance was likely to generate.

